AFN Naples Radio News, Exercise Balikatan & NATO Tents in Turkiye

Radio News covering the following:

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military participate in the opening ceremony for exercise Balikatan 23 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, April 11, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, improve capabilities, and reinforce the shared security relationship built over decades of training and cooperation. More than 17,600 troops are participating in Balikatan 23, the 38th iteration of the exercise.

Following February’s devastating earthquake in Türkiye, the first people began moving into tented accommodation provided by NATO on Monday (10 April 2023). Located in Antakya, the temporary relief site will provide housing, food and water for up to 2,400 people seeking shelter. NATO is also setting up temporary shelters in Iskenderun and Defne for thousands left homeless by the earthquakes.

(U.S. Navy News By Mass Communication Specialist Andrew Eder)