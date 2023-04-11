Blacksnake Bytes Podcast Episode 1 - April 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73616" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In the introductory episode of Blacksnake Bytes, 2nd Lt. Elisabeth Rogers and Senior Master Sgt. Leslie Keiser discuss how the podcast got started and the history of the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. 122nd Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Joshua Waggoner, gives a vision of the wing’s future.