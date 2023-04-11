Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Podcast Episode 1 - April 2023

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Elisabeth Rogers 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In the introductory episode of Blacksnake Bytes, 2nd Lt. Elisabeth Rogers and Senior Master Sgt. Leslie Keiser discuss how the podcast got started and the history of the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. 122nd Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Joshua Waggoner, gives a vision of the wing’s future.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 12:58
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:14:26
    Location: US
    TAGS

    podcast
    Blacksnake Bytes

