Blacksnake Bytes Podcast Episode 1 - April 2023

In the introductory episode of Blacksnake Bytes, 2nd Lt. Elisabeth Rogers and Senior Master Sgt. Leslie Keiser discuss how the podcast got started and the history of the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. 122nd Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Joshua Waggoner, gives a vision of the wing’s future.
|04.13.2023
|04.13.2023 12:58
|Interviews
|73616
|2304/DOD_109572198.mp3
|00:14:26
|US
|4
|0
|0
