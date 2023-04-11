Beginner's Knitting Class

15 second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Arts and Crafts Central's Beginner Knitting Class.





Script:



Announcer: If you want to learn how to Knit Crafts and party Central is hosting a beginner class to help you, get some Knit Wits! *Padum Tss SFX* It’s on May 23rd at 530 at the Community center. Find the QR Code on 52fss.com to sign up. Bring your own supplies and its for Ages 15 and up!