    AFN Incirlik Newscast - UMGC Education

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.13.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    Ms. Gulcin Ellis, University of Maryland Global Campus program director, talked about some of the upcoming classes coming to UMGC at Incirlik Air Base on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The Air Force is also open to many tuition assistance opportunities to help Airmen pay for their education. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 09:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    newscast
    education
    tuition
    audio
    AFN Incirlik
    UMGC

