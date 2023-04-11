AFN Incirlik Newscast - UMGC Education

Ms. Gulcin Ellis, University of Maryland Global Campus program director, talked about some of the upcoming classes coming to UMGC at Incirlik Air Base on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The Air Force is also open to many tuition assistance opportunities to help Airmen pay for their education. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)