Ms. Gulcin Ellis, University of Maryland Global Campus program director, talked about some of the upcoming classes coming to UMGC at Incirlik Air Base on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The Air Force is also open to many tuition assistance opportunities to help Airmen pay for their education. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 09:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73612
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109572145.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Newscast - UMGC Education, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
