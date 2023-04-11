Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Newscast - STI Week

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.12.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rhiannon Woods, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of food community health, spoke with American Forces Network Incirlik about the importance of Sexually Transmitted Infection Awareness week April 10, 2023. Woods also talked about current sexually transmitted infection statistics. For more information on sexually transmitted infections contact Incirlik Public Health. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 09:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73611
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109572144.mp3
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Newscast - STI Week, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    newscast
    health
    public health
    STI
    audio
    AFN Incirlik

