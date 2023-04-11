AFN Incirlik Newscast - STI Week

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rhiannon Woods, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of food community health, spoke with American Forces Network Incirlik about the importance of Sexually Transmitted Infection Awareness week April 10, 2023. Woods also talked about current sexually transmitted infection statistics. For more information on sexually transmitted infections contact Incirlik Public Health. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
