AFN Rota Radio Spot, Earth Day Cleanup

It’s a beautiful world we live in and you have an opportunity to help keep it that way by helping the liberty center clean up on earth day, April 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. pick up some trash and weed some flower beds. Gloves, trash bags as well as snacks and lemonade will be provided. For more information, be sure to check out Vamos magazine.