    AFN Rota Radio Spot, Earth Day Cleanup

    SPAIN

    04.13.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    It’s a beautiful world we live in and you have an opportunity to help keep it that way by helping the liberty center clean up on earth day, April 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. pick up some trash and weed some flower beds. Gloves, trash bags as well as snacks and lemonade will be provided. For more information, be sure to check out Vamos magazine.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 07:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: ES
    This work, AFN Rota Radio Spot, Earth Day Cleanup, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cleanup
    NAVSTA Rota
    Liberty Center
    Rota
    Earth Day

