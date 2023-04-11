AFN Incirlik Newscast: Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Treatment

American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Maj. Jaime Pons, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health officer, and Staff Sgt. Alexandra McManus, 39th OMRS NCOIC family advocacy, during a radio show at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 10, 2023. The pair discussed the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Treatment program and the various methods through which service members may be referred to ADAPT. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)