    AFN Incirlik Newscast: Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Treatment

    1, TURKEY

    04.10.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger and Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Maj. Jaime Pons, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health officer, and Staff Sgt. Alexandra McManus, 39th OMRS NCOIC family advocacy, during a radio show at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 10, 2023. The pair discussed the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Treatment program and the various methods through which service members may be referred to ADAPT. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 06:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73605
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109572075.mp3
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Newscast: Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Treatment, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger and SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik

    39th Air Base Wing

    AFN Incirlik

