Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dance Classes Spot

    Dance Classes Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.12.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A 30 second radio spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertising the dance class registration with Youth Programs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 04:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73602
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109571970.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dance Classes Spot, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dance
    Class
    Spot
    Youth Programs
    A1C Isabella Ortega
    AFN Spandgahlem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT