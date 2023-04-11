For the first time Ramstein Air Base Airmen from the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron completed a specialized fueling operation, a wet-wing defuel. Airmen loaded an R-11 aircraft refueling truck on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, flew to Chievres Air Base, Belgium, unloaded and de-fueled the aircraft and fueled the R-11, showcasing readiness, training and expertise in austere conditions. (Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag reporting)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 04:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73601
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109571966.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - 86th LRS Wet Wing Defuel Operation, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT