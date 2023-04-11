Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - 86th LRS Wet Wing Defuel Operation

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.13.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    For the first time Ramstein Air Base Airmen from the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron completed a specialized fueling operation, a wet-wing defuel. Airmen loaded an R-11 aircraft refueling truck on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, flew to Chievres Air Base, Belgium, unloaded and de-fueled the aircraft and fueled the R-11, showcasing readiness, training and expertise in austere conditions. (Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag reporting)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 04:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    TAGS

    LRS
    Ramstein Air Base
    Ramstein
    86th Logistics Readiness Squadron

