230411-N-DO281-1001 - The Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Morale, Welfare, and Recreation held a round robin style pickle ball tournament, April 6-7, 2023. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 09:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73586
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109570087.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: Thunder Pickle Ball, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT