    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 69 Meade Cluster Spring Event

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Audio by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we talk with Candis Henson, Executive Administrative Assistant to the Meade Cluster Regional Superintendent, about the upcoming Meade Cluster Spring Event on April 29, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 10:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:24
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Fort Meade
    Students
    Meade Cluster Schools
    Spring Event

