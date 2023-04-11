Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine- Ep 1 - The Kabul Airlift

    04.12.2023

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    In this first episode of our new series, “Lessons Learned in Doctrine,” we examine the application of Air Force doctrine during the operation to withdraw personnel from Afghanistan in August of 2020. Key insights include increased friction due to undefined command relationships and a degraded ability to communicate and trade data, ultimately preventing the establishment of a common operating picture. Yet despite these short comings, the overall success of the Kabul Airlift highlights the deep professionalism, skill, and dedication of US contingency response forces and air mobility personnel. Please join us as we examine the Kabul Airlift and learn how Air Force doctrine can be applied to future operations.

    As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense. 

