Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine – Ep 1 – The Kabul Airlift

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73581" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this first episode of our new series, “Lessons Learned in Doctrine,” we examine the application of Air Force doctrine during the operation to withdraw personnel from Afghanistan in August of 2020. Key insights include increased friction due to undefined command relationships and a degraded ability to communicate and trade data, ultimately preventing the establishment of a common operating picture. Yet despite these short comings, the overall success of the Kabul Airlift highlights the deep professionalism, skill, and dedication of US contingency response forces and air mobility personnel. Please join us as we examine the Kabul Airlift and learn how Air Force doctrine can be applied to future operations.



As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense.