    Sigonella Education Center Graduation Ceremony 2023 Spot

    ITALY

    04.12.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Collier 

    AFN Sigonella

    A spot promoting the graduation ceremony for all college graduates within the NAS Sigonella Area for the 2023 school year. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 05:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73578
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109569807.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sigonella Education Center Graduation Ceremony 2023 Spot, by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Graduation
    NAS Sigonella Education

