We’re back “In the Studio,” with commanding officer, Capt. John Wilson, alongside DJ Brandawg, and special guest Senior Chief Master at Arms Christopher Tyner to discuss announcements, the upcoming Bataan Death March, Bravo Zulu’s for PACAF and AMC, background on our special guest, plus much more . Don’t forget to tune into FM 99.1 every weekday to hear the latest news and music!
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 04:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73576
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109569668.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:46
|Artist
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Diego Garcia CO Show, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT