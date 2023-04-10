TAG Talks Ep. 5 -- The Board Process

Ever wonder how the HQDA Board Process works at HRC? Beyond the release of a MILPER announcing the board and the Memorandum of Instruction to board members; this episode describes how board members are selected, the information visible to them while the board is in session and the laws and rules they must follow. Along the way, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, “TAG 63” dispels some board myths, addresses the importance of the My Board File review and details the impact of adverse actions with guests Maj. John Barry and Maj. Rebecca Miller, board recorders for the DA Secretariat. For more information, visit the Selection Board page on www.hrc.army.mil.