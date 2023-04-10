Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deja Brew April Specials Spot

    Deja Brew April Specials Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    04.06.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot for Deja Brew's April Drink Specials. Deja Brew is the on base coffee shop and each month they provide different drink specials. April's specials are the Fuzzy Bunny and Almond Joy.

    (U.S. Air Force Audio by SrA Taryn Onyon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 05:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73548
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109566107.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deja Brew April Specials Spot, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviano Air Base

    31 FW

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    31 FW
    Deja Brew

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT