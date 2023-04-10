Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brian Leslie Talks National Safety Telecommunicators Week

    BAHRAIN

    04.11.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    AFN Bahrain

    Live radio interview with Brian Leslie, the NSA Bahrain Dispatch Supervisor, about National Safety Telecommunications Week.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brian Leslie Talks National Safety Telecommunicators Week, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

