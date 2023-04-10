Lt. Cmdr. Michael J. Monroig, Chaplain of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on his weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia Apr. 11, 2023. This episode’s discussion included our stories and how they effect the kind of person you are today.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 03:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73542
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109565907.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:46
|Artist
|MCSA Brandon Claros
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia Castaway with Chaps Radio Show, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT