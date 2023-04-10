Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Team Ramstein response to Turkey earthquake

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.20.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Team Ramstein members and aircraft departed to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey to add to aid already in motion from U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. European Command and U.S. Air Forces in Europe to assist 39th Air Base Wing efforts in supporting host nation recovery. (Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag reporting)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 02:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, KMC Update - Team Ramstein response to Turkey earthquake, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    Ramstein Air Base
    earthquake

