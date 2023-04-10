KMC Update - Team Ramstein response to Turkey earthquake

Team Ramstein members and aircraft departed to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey to add to aid already in motion from U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. European Command and U.S. Air Forces in Europe to assist 39th Air Base Wing efforts in supporting host nation recovery. (Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag reporting)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 02:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73540
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109565815.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
