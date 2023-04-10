Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The BODAR Blast Episode 7

    The BODAR Blast Episode 7

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.29.2023

    Audio by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    Another couple of weeks and we have a lot going on! Lt.j.g Ehrlich rounds up the last few weeks of March and what the Daring Raiders of USS Decatur have been getting up to.

    This week's featured guest is HM2 Steven Grabbit! Listen to him talk about the history behind the Corpsman rate, his daily grind both on the clock and in the gym, and the grossest thing he's seen as a Corpsman.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 13:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73539
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109565640.mp3
    Length: 00:54:52
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The BODAR Blast Episode 7, by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corpsman
    USS Decatur
    Bold
    HM
    Daring

