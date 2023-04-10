The BODAR Blast Episode 7

Another couple of weeks and we have a lot going on! Lt.j.g Ehrlich rounds up the last few weeks of March and what the Daring Raiders of USS Decatur have been getting up to.



This week's featured guest is HM2 Steven Grabbit! Listen to him talk about the history behind the Corpsman rate, his daily grind both on the clock and in the gym, and the grossest thing he's seen as a Corpsman.