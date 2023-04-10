Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 3

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    The third episode of this twelve-part series focuses on strategic planning and developing organizational goals and objectives. Vice Wing Commander Colonel Patrick Chard, the program author and facilitator walks us through the why and how of strategic planning.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 14:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:59:28
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    This work, The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 3, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ep.3
    WVANG
    130th AW
    The Leading Edge

