The third episode of this twelve-part series focuses on strategic planning and developing organizational goals and objectives. Vice Wing Commander Colonel Patrick Chard, the program author and facilitator walks us through the why and how of strategic planning.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 14:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73536
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109564604.mp3
|Length:
|00:59:28
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 3, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT