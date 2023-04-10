The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73536" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The third episode of this twelve-part series focuses on strategic planning and developing organizational goals and objectives. Vice Wing Commander Colonel Patrick Chard, the program author and facilitator walks us through the why and how of strategic planning.