China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan on Saturday, the Taiwanese government said, in retaliation for a meeting between the U.S. House of Representatives speaker and the president of the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 05:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73524
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109563759.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT