Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan

    China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan on Saturday, the Taiwanese government said, in retaliation for a meeting between the U.S. House of Representatives speaker and the president of the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 05:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73524
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109563759.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fighter jets
    warships
    China
    Taiwan
    Beijing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT