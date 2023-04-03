The Philippines and the U.S. Announce Locations of Four New Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement Sites.

In addition to the five existing sites, these new locations will strengthen the interoperability of the U.S.
and Philippine Armed Forces and allow us to respond more seamlessly together to address a range of shared challenges
in the Indo-Pacific region, including natural and humanitarian disasters. The Department of Defense will work in lockstep
with the Philippine Department of National Defense and Armed Forces to rapidly pursue modernization projects at these locations.
