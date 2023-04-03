Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Philippines and the U.S. Announce Locations of Four New Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement Sites.

    The Philippines and the U.S. Announce Locations of Four New Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement Sites.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.05.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    In addition to the five existing sites, these new locations will strengthen the interoperability of the U.S.
    and Philippine Armed Forces and allow us to respond more seamlessly together to address a range of shared challenges
    in the Indo-Pacific region, including natural and humanitarian disasters. The Department of Defense will work in lockstep
    with the Philippine Department of National Defense and Armed Forces to rapidly pursue modernization projects at these locations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 05:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73523
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109563758.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Philippines and the U.S. Announce Locations of Four New Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement Sites., by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Philippines
    Indo-Pacific region
    Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement Sites

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT