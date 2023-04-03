Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Civilian Education and NAF Employment

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.05.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Air Force’s leadership development center has made it easier for the service’s civilians to apply for its associate degree program. In other news, non-appropriated funds, or NAF, positions are on the rise within the Kaiserslautern Military Community.

    TAGS

    Employment
    Education
    Air Force
    Kaiserslautern
    NAF
    government jobs

