The Air Force’s leadership development center has made it easier for the service’s civilians to apply for its associate degree program. In other news, non-appropriated funds, or NAF, positions are on the rise within the Kaiserslautern Military Community.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 05:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73521
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109563732.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Civilian Education and NAF Employment, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT