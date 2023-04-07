On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Air Force Next Generation Aircrew Protection (NGAP) project visited Yokota Air Base, Japan; Airmen and B-52 bombers assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron arrived at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam; and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group conducted a trilateral maritime exercise in the East China Sea.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2023 21:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73514
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109563453.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 7, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS
