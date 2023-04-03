Lab Life - Episode 73: A "Tripp" through Aerospace Physiology

Dr. Lloyd Tripp discusses aerospace physiology and his work within AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing. Listen as we navigate through Dr. Tripp’s fascinating 45 year career, including work with AFRL's Research Altitude Chambers and the only human rated centrifuge owned by the Department of Defense.
|04.07.2023
|04.07.2023 15:32
|Newscasts
|73512
|2304/DOD_109561572.mp3
|00:50:05
|2023
|US
