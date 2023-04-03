Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 73: A "Tripp" through Aerospace Physiology

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Audio by Michele Miller 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Lloyd Tripp discusses aerospace physiology and his work within AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing. Listen as we navigate through Dr. Tripp’s fascinating 45 year career, including work with AFRL's Research Altitude Chambers and the only human rated centrifuge owned by the Department of Defense.

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 73: A "Tripp" through Aerospace Physiology, by Michele Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Science
    USAFSAM
    Aerospace Medicine
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

