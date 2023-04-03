A radio spot informing Guantanamo Bay base residents on the radiothon for the Active Duty Fund Drive for the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 11:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73508
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109561034.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRCS Radiothon, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS
