Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Auto Skills Clinic

    Auto Skills Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    04.07.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Fiori 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Guantanamo Bay base residents on the auto skills clinic offered on base. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kyle Fiori)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 11:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73507
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109561033.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Auto Skills Clinic, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Auto Skills
    NSGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT