    Fort Polk Podcast - Women's History Month

    LA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    This month we are celebrating Women's History Month in honor of all the amazing women who have served or continue to serve at our base. We want to recognize their contributions, bravery, and strength. Let's take a moment to remember all these incredible women, throughout history and today, who make such an impact on our country and the world. We thank you for everything you do and we are proud of your service.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:45:29
    Location: LA, US
    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - Women's History Month, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    March
    Fort Polk
    Women's History
    Jeff England

