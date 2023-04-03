Fort Polk Podcast - Women's History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73501" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This month we are celebrating Women's History Month in honor of all the amazing women who have served or continue to serve at our base. We want to recognize their contributions, bravery, and strength. Let's take a moment to remember all these incredible women, throughout history and today, who make such an impact on our country and the world. We thank you for everything you do and we are proud of your service.