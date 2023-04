Marine Minute: Exercise Balikatan 23

I’M LANCE CORPORAL DYLON GRASSO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE



FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS, MARINES IN THE PHILIPPINES ARE PARTICIPATING IN EXERCISE BALIKATAN 23.



BALIKATAN 23 IS A JOINT MILITARY EXERCISE BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND THE PHILIPPINES THAT STRENGTHENS BILATERAL INTEROPERABILITY AND CAPABILITIES.



DURING BALIKATAN 23 APPROXIMATELY 5,000 SERVICE MEMBERS WITH THE ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES and 12,000 U.S. MILITARY PERSONNEL WILL TRAIN SHOULDER-TO-SHOULDER IN THIS EXERCISE.



THIS YEAR MARKS THE 38TH ITERATION OF BALIKATAN AND INCLUDES A BILATERAL STAFF EXERCISE, JOINT AND COMBINED INTEROPERABILITY TRAINING, HUMANITARIAN AND CIVIC ASSISTANCE EFFORTS, AND OTHER TRAINING EVENTS.



TO LEARN MORE INFORMATION ABOUT BALIKATAN 23 OR PREVIOUS ITERATIONS, VISIT MARINES.MIL.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL