We’re back “In the Studio,” with commanding officer, Capt. John Wilson, alongside DJ Special K, and special guest Royal Marine Cpl. Ben Davis to discuss announcements, the upcoming Bataan Death March, and Royal Marines Charity events, including a 37 mile- that’s right, 37 mile! – run across the island late next week. Don’t forget to tune into FM 99.1 every weekday to hear the latest news and music!
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 23:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73496
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109560364.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:49
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, In The Studio Radio Show with Capt. John Wilson, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT