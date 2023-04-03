In The Studio Radio Show with Capt. John Wilson

We’re back “In the Studio,” with commanding officer, Capt. John Wilson, alongside DJ Special K, and special guest Royal Marine Cpl. Ben Davis to discuss announcements, the upcoming Bataan Death March, and Royal Marines Charity events, including a 37 mile- that’s right, 37 mile! – run across the island late next week. Don’t forget to tune into FM 99.1 every weekday to hear the latest news and music!