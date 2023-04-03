The Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73491" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Molly sits down with Cara from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, to discuss the Garrison Safety Standdown Day scheduled for April 21. Get the lowdown on what to expect, what to wear, and where to go by taking a listen. Just search "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!