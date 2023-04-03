On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Molly sits down with Cara from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, to discuss the Garrison Safety Standdown Day scheduled for April 21. Get the lowdown on what to expect, what to wear, and where to go by taking a listen. Just search "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 19:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73491
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109560221.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:17
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT