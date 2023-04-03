Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Molly sits down with Cara from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, to discuss the Garrison Safety Standdown Day scheduled for April 21. Get the lowdown on what to expect, what to wear, and where to go by taking a listen. Just search "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 19:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Garrison Safety Standdown Day

