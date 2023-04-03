The Fifth Leadership Podcast Episode 1

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen discusses his journey in the military and balancing a civilian career all the while picking up leadership lessons along the way. The Fifth Leadership podcast is hosted by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Sims, Maryland National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader.