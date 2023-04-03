Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fifth Leadership Podcast Episode 1

    The Fifth Leadership Podcast Episode 1

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Enjoli Saunders 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen discusses his journey in the military and balancing a civilian career all the while picking up leadership lessons along the way. The Fifth Leadership podcast is hosted by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Sims, Maryland National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73488
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109559597.mp3
    Length: 00:36:09
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    This work, The Fifth Leadership Podcast Episode 1, by 2nd Lt. Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDANG NGB USAF

