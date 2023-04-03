Auto Skills Center resale lot radio spot

The Wiesbaden Auto Skills Center provides availability for community members to buy and sell a vehicle in their resale lot in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded and produced at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, April 3, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)