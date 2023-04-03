The Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center offers personal and physical training to community members in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded and produced at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, April 6, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 10:49
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|73476
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109558835.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Sgt. Austin Baker
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sports and Fitness Center personal trainers radio spot, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
