Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services offers a baby-sitter referral service for military parents in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded and produced at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, April 3, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 10:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|73474
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109558826.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Sgt. Austin Baker
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Child and Youth Services babysitter referral services radio spot, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT