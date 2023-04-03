Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EFMP hosts sensory play day

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.05.2023

    Audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Wiesbaden Exceptional Family Member Program hosts a sensory play day for EFMP families, on Hainerberg Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, April 20, 2023. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, April 5, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 10:45
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 73469
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109558620.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Pfc. Deziree Keay
    Year 2022
    Genre Spoken
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Exceptional Family Member Program
    Army Community Service
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether

