Wiesbaden MWR hosts annual Kinderfest radio spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73466" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosts the 2023 Kinderfest outside of the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, in honor of the Month of the Military Child. The audio spot was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, March 30, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)