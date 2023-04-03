230406-AFNSOUDABAYRADIONEWS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAPT Odin Klug, NSA Souda Bay commanding officer, visited AFN For his monthly radio segment. This month, he discussed the upcoming Easter holiday and some differences in the way that local nationals celebrate while reminding listeners about the importance of being a good ambassador while participating in these events.