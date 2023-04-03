230223-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 26, 2023) - A Radio quick kill advertising a "swim and gym" fitness class on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 00:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73443
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109558022.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Swim and Gym Radio Quick Kill, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT