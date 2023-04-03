Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swim and Gym Radio Quick Kill

    Swim and Gym Radio Quick Kill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230223-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 26, 2023) - A Radio quick kill advertising a "swim and gym" fitness class on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 00:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73443
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109558022.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swim and Gym Radio Quick Kill, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN Yokosuka
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Swim and Gym

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT