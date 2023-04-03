Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Charlie - Ep. 4 Ceremonial Unit, Funeral Honors and Honor Guard

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Ramon Baty 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The fourth episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We talked with Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Stephens, Staff Sgt. Emily McWilliams and Staff Sgt. Ashley Cook to discuss what opportunities within the ceremonial unit, what is funeral honors and honor guard are, and how you can get involved.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 12:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:50:22
    Year 2023
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    podcast
    Honor Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    Funeral Honors
    Ceremonial Unit

