Lima Charlie - Ep. 4 Ceremonial Unit, Funeral Honors and Honor Guard

The fourth episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We talked with Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Stephens, Staff Sgt. Emily McWilliams and Staff Sgt. Ashley Cook to discuss what opportunities within the ceremonial unit, what is funeral honors and honor guard are, and how you can get involved.
|03.16.2023
|04.05.2023 12:30
|Newscasts
|73440
|2304/DOD_109556778.mp3
|00:50:22
|2023
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|4
|0
|0
