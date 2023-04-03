AFN INCIRLIK SPOT: Holy Week

A member of the 39th Air Base Wing Chapel invites all Incirlik personnel to participate in the holy week services at the base chapel. (Defense Media Agency spot by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 00:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73436
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109556271.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
