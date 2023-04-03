A member of the 39th Air Base Wing Chapel invites all Incirlik personnel to visit the Chapel and Titans Refuge. (Defense Media Agency spot by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 00:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73435
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109556269.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN INCIRLIK SPOT: CHAPEL SERVICES, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
