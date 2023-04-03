Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK SPOT: CHAPEL SERVICES

    AFN INCIRLIK SPOT: CHAPEL SERVICES

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    03.31.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    A member of the 39th Air Base Wing Chapel invites all Incirlik personnel to visit the Chapel and Titans Refuge. (Defense Media Agency spot by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 00:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73435
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109556269.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK SPOT: CHAPEL SERVICES, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn
    39 abw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT