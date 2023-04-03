AFN INCIRLIK BIT- AFN 67th Anniversary 1960's Edition

American forces Incirlik highlighted the 67th anniversary of radio broadcasting at Incirlik air base, Türkiye, April 5, 2023. On Feb. 8, 1962, detachment 44, as it was then called, was given authority to construct and operate a closed-circuit tv facility. The target date was set for July 28, 1963. A test pattern was broadcasted on July 15, and the station formally signed on in January 1964. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|04.05.2023
|04.06.2023 02:10
|Newscasts
|73433
|2304/DOD_109556258.mp3
|00:03:40
|1, TR
|1
|0
|0
