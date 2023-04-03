Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota Radio Newscast, SAR Rescue in NAS Whidbey Island

    SPAIN

    04.05.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hutch Johnson 

    AFN Rota

    AFN Rota Newscast on a Search and Rescue (SAR) team from Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island rescued a snowmobiler involved in an accident near Mount Baker, April 1, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 08:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73428
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109556169.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    This work, AFN Rota Radio Newscast, SAR Rescue in NAS Whidbey Island, by PO2 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News
    AFN Rota
    Navy

