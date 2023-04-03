The 1796 Podcast - April 2023

It’s the lucky 13th episode of The 1796 Podcast and the team is excited with our lineup. We talk with Colonel Brandon Evans, the Commander of the 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis. He tells us about how the Air Force moves cargo all over the world and how the 164th does it with excellence. We also sit down with Colonel Cory Kinton, he is the commander of the 194th Engineering Brigade Headquartered in Jackson, Tennessee. He educates us on the awesome missions of the Tennessee Army National Guard's engineering units. We also have our B.L.U.F. news segment.



You don’t want to miss lucky Episode 13 of The 1796 Podcast.



Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.