    The 1796 Podcast - April 2023

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    It’s the lucky 13th episode of The 1796 Podcast and the team is excited with our lineup. We talk with Colonel Brandon Evans, the Commander of the 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis. He tells us about how the Air Force moves cargo all over the world and how the 164th does it with excellence. We also sit down with Colonel Cory Kinton, he is the commander of the 194th Engineering Brigade Headquartered in Jackson, Tennessee. He educates us on the awesome missions of the Tennessee Army National Guard's engineering units. We also have our B.L.U.F. news segment.

    You don’t want to miss lucky Episode 13 of The 1796 Podcast.

    Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 18:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73424
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109555508.mp3
    Length: 00:27:09
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Air National Guard
    C-17
    Engineers
    Tennessee
    Tennessee National Guard
    Army National Guard

