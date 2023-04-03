Voices from DARPA podcast, Episode 61: Manta Ray - Unleashing Robotic Undersea Endurance

DARPA’s Manta Ray program seeks to demonstrate innovative technologies allowing payload-capable autonomous unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) to operate on long-duration, long-range missions in ocean environments without the need for on-site human logistics support or maintenance. Such UUVs would offer the potential for persistent operations in forward environments, allowing host vessels increased freedom of operational flexibility while providing traditional servicing ports with relief of workload. They could also enhance our understanding of the oceans. In this podcast, we talk with Manta Ray Program Manager Kyle Woerner and Sandia National Laboratory engineer Kelley Ruehl who is advising on energy harvesting aspects of the program.
