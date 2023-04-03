Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Voices from DARPA podcast, Episode 63: So Many Maps, So Little Time: Using AI to Locate Critical Minerals

    12.16.2022

    In this episode of the Voices from DARPA podcast, we talk with DARPA program manager Dr. Joshua Elliott, and Dr. Graham Lederer, research geologist at the U.S. Geological Survey about a recent DARPA competition geared at automating elements of the U.S. Geological Survey’s critical mineral assessment workflow.

    The experts discuss the motivations behind the competition, plans for next steps on implementing the resulting solutions, and the potential artificial intelligence tools can have on the U.S. supply chain. Members from the first place teams from each of the sub-challenges also discuss their winning solutions.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023
    artificial intelligence
    geologic survey
    critical minerals
    rare earth

