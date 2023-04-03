For this episode of the Voices from DARPA podcast, we will be hearing from CDR Jean-Paul Chretien about the newly-launched DARPA Triage Challenge. Previous DARPA challenges have contributed to the self-driving car evolution, responsive space launch, and robotics for disaster response and recovery, and we expect equally transformational results from this one.
The DARPA Triage Challenge will use a series of challenge events to spur development of novel physiological features for medical triage. The effort aims to drive breakthrough innovations in identification of “signatures” of injury that will help medical responders perform scalable, timely, and accurate triage. Of particular interest are mass casualty incidents, in both civilian and military settings, when medical resources are limited relative to the need.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 13:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73413
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109554897.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Voices from DARPA podcast, Episode 64: DARPA Triage Challenge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT